Entertainment

Ryan Murphy to quit Netflix and join Dana Walden's Disney

Ryan Murphy to quit Netflix and join Dana Walden's Disney

Written by Aikantik Bag June 21, 2023 | 11:30 am 1 min read

Ryan Murphy to join Dana Walden's Disney

Ryan Murphy is set to bid adieu to the OTT giant Netflix after his five-year term and rumors are rife that he will join Disney. The producer of notable projects like The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, 911, and American Horror Story is set to reunite with Dana Walden. The duo worked closely together during their stint on 20th Century Fox TV.

This report has raised several eyebrows

Currently, Walden is the co-chairman of Disney Entertainment. Reportedly, the deal has not been finalized yet and has been in the talks for some time now. In 2018, Murphy signed a $300M deal with Netflix. It will be interesting to see how much Disney is signing him for. This unprecedented move has raised eyebrows, given the ongoing writers' strike.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline