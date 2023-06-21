Entertainment

Vidya Balan's 'Neeyat' trailer release date out

Written by Aikantik Bag June 21, 2023 | 11:29 am 1 min read

Vidya Balan is one of the most adept Indian actors and she is known for donning challenging roles. Recently, Balan has been exploring untapped, offbeat films. Her next project Neeyat is set to release in theaters on July 7. The actor took to Twitter and announced that the murder mystery drama's trailer will be released on Thursday. Fans are excited for this upcoming film.

Cast and crew of the film

The mystery drama is set to be a whodunit film and it marks Balan's second collaboration with Anu Menon after Shakuntala Devi. The stellar cast includes Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami, Danesh Razvi, Prajakta Koli, and Shashank Arora, among others. Balan will be seen as a detective in this project. It is bankrolled by Abundantia Entertainment and Amazon Prime Video.

