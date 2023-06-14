Entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary: 5 films he rejected

Written by Divya Bhonsale June 14, 2023 | 08:30 am 2 min read

Sushant Singh Rajput died of an alleged suicide on June 14, 2020

Three years ago, the passing away of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput shocked the nation, especially the film industry. Rajput died of an alleged suicide on June 14, 2020. An actor par excellence, he gained fame with the sports biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. On his third death anniversary, here are five films that he reportedly rejected for various reasons.

'Andhadhun'

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, and Radhika Apte in the lead, the film was first offered to Rajput. However, things did not work out as per plans between Rajput and the film's director Sriram Raghavan, after which the role landed with Khurrana. The movie received critical appreciation from the critics. The positive word of mouth also helped in increasing its box office numbers.

'Kabir Singh'

According to reports, when Sandeep Reddy Vanga was making the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy as Kabir Singh, the role was first offered to Rajput and Arjun Kapoor. But destiny had other plans in place. Both the actors reportedly rejected the role, following which it came to Shahid Kapoor. The movie which was released in 2019, went on to become a commercial success.

'Bajiro Mastani'

As surprising as it may sound, if media reports are to be believed, then before Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted to cast Rajput in the periodical drama. Unfortunately, due to date issues, Rajput couldn't do it and it was then offered to Singh. Also featuring Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, it collected Rs. 350 crore (gross) at the box office.

'Padmaavat'

Another film of Bhansali that Rajput said no to was the 2018 movie Padmaavat. When Rajput was approached for the role, he was already in a three-film contract with Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films. Per reports, it is because of this reason that Rajput had to deny the role. Of the three films, Rajput starred in Shuddh Desi Romance and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!

'Half Girlfriend'

Based on Chetan Bhagat's novel by the same title, Half Girlfriend starred Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. But, as per multiple reports, the film's director, Mohit Suri, had a different cast in mind. Suri wanted to rope in Rajput and Kriti Sanon as the protagonists, said reports. The lifetime worldwide collection of Half Girlfriend is approximately Rs. 86-90 crore.

