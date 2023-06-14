Entertainment

Happy birthday, Kirron Kher: Revisiting her best roles

Written by Divya Bhonsale June 14, 2023 | 04:10 am 2 min read

National Award-winner Kirron Kher turned a year older on Wednesday (June 14)

Veteran actor Kirron Kher has received immense love for all her roles. Despite playing a variety of characters, she is loved as the "Bollywood mother." After her debut in 1983, Kher took a sabbatical before she returned to the screens again in the 1990s. On her 71st birthday on Wednesday, here's a look at some of the best roles she has played so far.

Sardari Begum in 'Sardari Begum'

After a brief sabbatical from the movies, Kher made a lasting impression with the 1996 movie Sardari Begum. She played the titular role in the film directed by Shyam Benegal. The film revolved around Kher's character who is a courtesan and a singer with a depressing personal life. She also won a Special Jury Award at the 1997 National Film Awards.

Sumitra Chakraborty in 'Devdas'

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Kher essayed the role of Sumitra Chakraborty, mother of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Paro. The iconic scene when she hits back at the insults by Devdas's mother is very well remembered by the fans even today. The classic also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit, Kher was adjudged as the Best Supporting Female Actor at the IIFA Awards.

Madhu Sharma in 'Main Hoon Naa'

Kher had a small yet important role in Farah Khan Kunder's directorial debut Main Hoon Naa. Kher played Zayed Khan's mother's and SRK's stepmother's role. Kher delivered a moving performance as a wife who left her husband because of infidelity only to raise her son alone. One of the best scenes is her reaction when Zayed's character gifts his chopped hair to his mother.

Parminder 'Bobby' Prakash in 'Hum Tum'

A role that is etched into the hearts of many is that of Parminder 'Bobby' Prakash. Kher played Rani Mukerji's mother in the 2004 movie Hum Tum. It also starred Saif Ali Khan in the lead. Kher played a progressive Punjabi mother who is loud, chirpy, funny, but most importantly, loving. She is secretly trying to set up her daughter with Karan (Khan)'s friend.

Rani Kaur Acharya in 'Dostana'

Kher was one of the best characters in Tarun Mansukhani's 2008 movie Dostana starring Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead. Kher played Bachchan's mother who believes that her son is homosexual. The song Maa Da Laadla from the movie was picturized on Bachchan, Abraham, and her. It became a hit number, especially for Kher's expressions.

