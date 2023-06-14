Entertainment

Jubin Nautiyal birthday special: Singer's independent tracks you shouldn't miss

Written by Tanvi Gupta June 14, 2023 | 02:10 am 2 min read

Renowned singer Jubin Nautiyal celebrates his 34th birthday on Wednesday

Jubin Nautiyal has gifted us with a treasure trove of soul-stirring songs—a statement that is undeniably true. Since making his debut in 2014 with the melodious track Ek Mulakaat for Sonali Cable, the singer has consistently delivered chart-topping hits that have captured the hearts of music enthusiasts globally. On his 34th birthday, we gather some of his remarkable independent songs that showcase his artistry.

'Lut Gaye'

Nautiyal's Lut Gaye stands as one of his finest works—captivating millions with its romantic melodies. Nautiyal's soulful rendition, complemented by heartfelt lyrics by Manoj Muntashir and a musical arrangement by Tanishk Bagchi, has received widespread acclaim. The official music video, starring Emraan Hashmi and Yukti Thareja, has garnered an astounding 1.3B views on YouTube. Additionally, the song amassed over 129M streams on Spotify.

'Dil Galti Kar Baitha Hai'

Released in 2021, Dil Galti Kar Baitha Hai is another soul-stirring song with the mesmerizing vocals of Nautiyal. With music composed by Meet Bros and lyrics penned by Muntashir, the Hindi track is a heartfelt remake of the classic by maestro Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. With over 550M views on YouTube, the music video features the undeniable chemistry of Nautiyal and Mouni Roy.

'Taaron Ke Shehar'

Taaron Ke Shehar is a Hindi duet that features the vocals of Nautiyal and Neha Kakkar. The song, penned, composed, and produced by the renowned Jaani, has become a fan favorite, since its release in 2020. With its delightful composition, the song has garnered over 600M views on YouTube. For Nautiyal fans, this dreamy song serves as another testament to his immense talent.

'Humnava Mere'

Nautiyal's impeccable vocal prowess and his ability to convey emotions can be heard in Humnava Mere, which is penned by Muntashir and composed by Rocky & Shiv. Upon its release, this soul-stirring melody captivated listeners, accumulating over 850M views on YouTube and 92M streams on Spotify﻿. Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, the official MV of Humnava Mere features Nautiyal and Romika Sharma.

