Five members of Sushant Singh Rajput's family killed in accident

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Nov 16, 2021, 08:30 pm

A devastating road accident took the lives of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family members

In a tragic incident, five relatives of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput lost their lives in a road accident in Bihar on Tuesday. The family members were traveling in an SUV when their vehicle collided with a truck on the National Highway 333 in the Lakhisarai district in the morning, as per an IANS report. Here are more details.

Details

In total, 10 people were traveling in the vehicle

According to Hindustan Times, the family was returning from Patna at the time of the accident. They had gone to attend the last rites of Geeta Devi, the sister of OP Singh, who is married to Rajput's sister. In total, 10 people were traveling in the SUV, of whom six, including the driver, were killed on the spot. The rest have been critically injured.

Information

The four injured are currently getting treated

Of the four injured, two individuals, namely Balmukund Singh and Dil Khush Singh, have been sent to Patna for better treatment. And, the remaining two—Balmiki Singh and Tonu Singh—are being treated at the district hospital of Lakhisarai. Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased have been sent to the hospital for conducting post-mortem, according to the latest media report.

Identification

The driver, helper of truck have reportedly fled

The deceased have been identified as Laljit Singh, Amit Shekhar aka Nemani Singh, Ram Chandra Singh, Baby Devi, Anita Devi, and Preetam Kumar. Hindustan Times report suggested Kumar was the one driving the vehicle but his relationship with the family is yet to be ascertained. On the other hand, the driver and helper of the truck have reportedly fled from the scene.

Recent

Meanwhile, CBI investigation into Rajput's death is still on

As per the police, the family was coming back to Bhandar village in Jamui district. More information on the incident is awaited. To recall, Rajput passed away in June 2020 at his residence in Mumbai. Investigation into his death is still ongoing. Recently, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) reached out to the US for retrieving the actor's deleted chats and emails.