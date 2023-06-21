Entertainment

'Challengers' trailer out: Cast, storyline, OTT details

June 21, 2023 | 10:47 am

All about Zendaya-led upcoming sports rom-com 'Challengers'

A tennis-based romantic comedy, featuring Zendaya is well on the way! Titled Challengers, the movie's official trailer was released on Tuesday by MGM and it amassed over a million views in just a few hours. With a talented ensemble cast at the helm and a captivating love story, the film is slated to hit theaters on September 15. Here's everything you need to know.

What is 'Challengers' movie all about?

Challengers follows the story of Tashi Duncan (Zendaya)—a rising tennis star—who becomes entangled in a dynamic involving two fellow players. Duncan sets up an emotionally charged reunion between herself, her husband Art (Mike Faist), and her former flame Patrick (Josh O'Connor). However, complications arise when Art decides to participate in the Challengers tennis tournament only to discover that he will be competing against Patrick.

Check out the trailer of 'Challengers' here

Know more about 'Challengers' cast members

Challengers is led by Zendaya, who reportedly has charged $10M for her role. Joining her is O'Connor—an Emmy Award recipient—renowned for his portrayal of Charles in Season 3 of Netflix's The Crown. Additionally, Faist—a Grammy and Daytime Emmy Award recipient—is widely recognized for his role in Panic (2021). With such an ensemble cast at the forefront, fans are unlikely to be disappointed by Challengers.

Meet the team of 'Challengers'

Challengers is packed with a remarkable team, with acclaimed filmmaker Luca Guadagnino—known for Call Me By Your Name and Bones and All—helming the project. First-time screenwriter Justin Kuritzkes has penned the script. The background score is composed by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, recognized for their work on The Social Network. Award-winning cinematographer Sayombhu Mukdeeprom (Thirteen Lives) has handled the film's cinematography.

Where will 'Challengers' be available to stream?

There is currently no specific date for when Challengers will be made available on streaming platforms. However, it's noteworthy that the film is being distributed by MGM, which is owned by Amazon. Given this connection, it seems likely that Zendaya's film will eventually be made available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, much like other recent MGM releases, such as Creed III.

A standout moment in 'Challengers' is Zendaya's tennis skills

The Emmy Award-winning Euphoria actor captivated the audience's attention with her marvelous tennis skills in the trailer of Challengers. Notably, director Guadagnino revealed to Variety that her impressive moves "weren't all CGI." He revealed that the actor dedicated three months to training with former professional tennis player Brad Gilbert. "When we edited the movie, we hardly used any of her stunt doubles," stated Guadagnino.

