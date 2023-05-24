Entertainment

'Bloody Daddy' trailer: Shahid Kapoor channels his inner Keanu Reeves

Written by Divya Bhonsale May 24, 2023, 05:30 pm 2 min read

The trailer of Shahid Kapoor starrer Bloody Daddy was released on Wednesday. In the nearly two-minute-long clip released by the makers, Kapoor is seen unleashing the "angry young man" in him. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the upcoming title is gearing up for its release on June 9. Here's everything to know about the trailer and the movie.

Why does this story matter?

For a while now, Kapoor has been playing characters that show him as an angry man. Whether it was in Kabir Singh, Jersey or his last release and OTT debut, Farzi, Kapoor's last few projects have shown him in angry roles. Bloody Daddy also has a similar flavor to Kapoor's character.

Meanwhile, the upcoming movie marks Kapoor's second OTT project.

Trailer shows Kapoor entangled in a drug deal

The trailer begins with Kapoor recalling the night "when things got f***ed up," as he walks inside a hotel lobby. It then cuts to Kapoor displaying some sleek action before Ronit Roy calls to tell him that the cocaine bag with Kapoor, belongs to him. The events of the film are based on a night when Kapoor's character gets involved in a drug deal.

Kapoor gives glimpses of 'desi' Keanu Reeves

Going by its trailer, the film runs heavily on some sleek action, drugs, and drug mafia(s). A particular scene which comes toward the end of the trailer, shows Kapoor firing a machine gun. The scene is good enough to remind you of Keanu Reeves in John Wick. Most of the stunts in the film have been performed by Kapoor himself, without using body doubles.

Meet the cast and crew of 'Bloody Daddy'

Apart from Kapoor and Roy in the lead, Bloody Daddy also stars actors Diana Penty, Sanjay Kapoor, and Rajeev Khandelwal. The project will directly be released on JioCinema. Bloody Daddy is said to be an Indian remake of the French movie Sleepless Night. It was also made in Tamil as Thoongaavanam with Kamal Haasan in the lead.