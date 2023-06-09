Entertainment

'RRR': Chris Hemsworth wishes to work with Jr. NTR-Ram Charan

Chris Hemsworth wishes to work with 'RRR' stars

The RRR mania is not ceasing anytime soon! Months after its global success, Chris Hemsworth revealed the Academy Award-winning film left him in awe. In a recent interview, Hemsworth called the movie "incredible." Further, the Thor actor, who has talked about his love for India, expressed his wish to work with the protagonists of RRR. Notably, his Netflix film Extraction was shot in India.

Hemsworth's reaction after watching 'RRR'

In an interview with News18, Hemsworth said, "I just watched RRR recently, and I thought the film was incredible. Ram Charan and Jr. NTR are amazing, so, if was lucky to work with them, that would be fantastic." The SS Rajamouli directorial starring Jr. NTR and Ram Charan won several international accolades including a Golden Globe Award and an Academy Award.

'RRR's plotline and Hemsworth's upcoming release

RRR is a period action drama that revolves around the fictionalized story of two real-life Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Hemsworth on the other hand is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Extraction 2 which is slated for a June 16 release on the OTT giant Netflix. The upcoming film will be a full-blown actioner.

