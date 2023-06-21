Entertainment

Happy birthday, Chris Pratt: Actor's hilarious moments as Andy Dwyer

Happy birthday, Chris Pratt: Actor's hilarious moments as Andy Dwyer

Written by Tanvi Gupta June 21, 2023 | 02:10 am 3 min read

Prolific actor Chris Pratt celebrates his 44th birthday on Wednesday

Chris Pratt might've risen to prominence as Star-Lord, but he first captured hearts with his portrayal of Andy Dwyer from the feel-good sitcom Parks and Recreation. As a lovable, dim-witted goofball, Pratt's performance as Dwyer became iconic. The show, jam-packed with an incredible ensemble cast, established Pratt as a breakout star. On Pratt's 44th birthday on Wednesday, we revisit his hilarious role as Dwyer.

'Bad feelings make me feel sweaty…'

Despite his carefree persona, Dwyer experiences stress in his life just like any normal person. However, when Dwyer feels upset or overwhelmed, he has an unconventional habit of taking off his shirt. As he explains: "When I get bummed out, I take my shirt off because the bad feelings make me feel sweaty." This childlike habit is just one example of Dwyer's hilarious antics.

'I once ate a twix with the wrapper on it...'

Dwyer is not a fan of visiting doctors! However, when April (Aubrey Plaza) convinces him to seek medical attention after a possible concussion, Dwyer seizes the opportunity to share a list of his bizarre medical issues. Among these, one issue stands out: "I ate a twix with the wrapper on it, and I've never seen the wrapper coming out." This surely tickled our curiosity!

'I'm allergic to sushi...'

Dwyer seems to have a unique understanding of how allergies work! Remember the time when the group discussed a restaurant and Donna suggested sushi, Dwyer confidently declared, "I'm allergic to sushi. Every time I eat more than 80 sushies, I barf." Dwyer never understood his lack of restraint when it comes to eating, and we can only imagine him devouring 80 pieces of sushi!

'You could have network connectivity problems...'

During one of the episodes—Flu Season—in Season 3, Leslie (Amy Poehler) falls ill, and Dwyer—ready to help—tries to suggest a brilliant solution. He amusingly declares, "Leslie, I typed your symptoms into the thing up here, and it says you could have network connectivity problems." The writers of the show were admittedly envious of Pratt for improvising this line which was simple, yet brilliant!

'I don't know anything about infant care...'

Despite his strong feelings for the 20-year-old April, he couldn't help but ponder the unusual circumstances. Reflecting on their age gap, he remarked, "When April was born, I was in third grade. If we were friends back then, I would've been hanging out with a baby. I don't know anything about infant care. My god, I could've killed her." What unique reasoning skills, Dwyer!

Share this timeline