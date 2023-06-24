Entertainment

#NewsBytesExclusive: Vivan Bhatena on 'Bloody Daddy' skipping theatrical release

#NewsBytesExclusive: Vivan Bhatena on 'Bloody Daddy' skipping theatrical release

Written by Divya Bhonsale June 24, 2023 | 10:17 pm 3 min read

Actor Vivan Bhatena played a pedophile's role in SonyLIV's latest release 'Kafas' which premiered on Friday

After a humble start as a model, Vivan Bhatena went on to act in TV commercials, serials, and films, garnering popularity over the years. He has had two back-to-back releases in June: first Bloody Daddy and then Kafas, which was released on Friday. But before these projects were released, Bhatena says, many believed he had retired from acting. Read NewsBytes's exclusive conversation with Bhatena.

You've had two back-to-back releases. How do you feel?

We were shooting for a very big show, and the COVID-19 pandemic happened. Because of the lockdown, I got stuck for three years. I hadn't had a release in a very long time. People assumed that I had retired (from acting). It is good I have back-to-back releases. This year is my year to get work. And to show people that I'm still around.

Do you think 'Bloody Daddy' shouldn't have skipped theaters?

What they (the makers) did was very smart. They didn't want to gamble with it. Today, it's not certain whether a film will work or not. It could have done well (in the theaters), but it was a lot of money to gamble with. I think every producer wants some sort of security. Releasing it on JioCinema was a smart option.

How has the industry evolved over the years?

It's much better than what it was when I started out. Nawazuddin Siddiqui rightly said that nobody would ask for tea, also. We all have been through those days. Earlier, it didn't matter what you looked like. If you're not Shah Rukh Khan, you'll get treated like crap. Now things are very different. Even the working conditions for junior artists are much better.

Has the audience also evolved?

What has happened with the audience is that when you watch so much content, nothing else is going to be great. You're watching so many shows on OTT that the fun of watching a film (in the theaters) on the weekend has gone. People know that it'll eventually release on the OTT, so then why go out? That's the issue that I see.

What's the way out, according to you?

The industry is in a phase where filmmakers don't know where to pitch themselves unless it's a Rs. 100 crore-plus film. Small-budget films have good content. They need our support. There is so much beautiful work happening in Indian cinema, but I don't think it's getting its due. It's going to be a fight between watching a film on OTT and in theaters.

Share this timeline