Entertainment

Reasons to rewatch 'JugJugg Jeeyo' on film's 1st anniversary

Reasons to rewatch 'JugJugg Jeeyo' on film's 1st anniversary

Written by Divya Bhonsale June 24, 2023 | 07:34 pm 2 min read

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani starrer 'Jug ugg Jeeyo' has completed a year of its theatrical release

Raj Mehta's 2022 film JugJugg Jeeyo has completed a year of its release. To celebrate the occasion, its producer Karan Johar shared a glimpse of the movie on social media while also hinting at a sequel. "A film I know there is a sequel waiting to happen," Johar posted on Instagram on Saturday. Meanwhile, here are some reasons why you should rewatch the film.

A family entertainer

JugJugg Jeeyo became a commercial success at the box office. The film catered to the masses and was one of the best family entertainers released last year. Naturally, it became an instant hit with the family audience for its drama and comedy. On its first anniversary, you can watch the film on Amazon Prime Video and have a good time with your family.

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani's chemistry

JugJugg Jeeyo marked the second collaboration between Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani after Kalank (2019), which featured the latter in a special appearance. Though they did share screen space in Kalank, not enough chemistry was shown between the two. However, their romance in JugJugg Jeeyo is something that was loved by the audience. They play a married couple that wants to seek divorce.

Comic scenes

Apart from the family drama and romance that the film has to offer, JugJugg Jeeyo is also heavily infused with comedy. The trio of Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, and Maniesh Paul is a hilarious treat. The three actors have brought their best comedy to the table, making the film an entertaining watch, especially the scene where Kapoor accompanies Dhawan and Paul to a bachelor's party.

Music

One of the key highlights of the film was its music. Tanishk Bagchi, Kavita Seth, and Kanishk Seth, among others, have done a fantastic job with the soundtrack, giving multiple hit songs. The Punjaabban Song and Rangisari became a favorite for many, while soothing numbers like Guru Randhawa's Nain Ta Heera and Rok Leyy by Simiran Kaur Dhadli also gained traction among the listeners.

Share this timeline