Entertainment

Pride Special: Why 'Schitt's Creek's David-Patrick remain iconic queer couple

Pride Special: Why 'Schitt's Creek's David-Patrick remain iconic queer couple

Written by Isha Sharma June 24, 2023 | 06:34 pm 3 min read

Here's why we love David and Patrick from 'Schitt's Creek'

Netflix's Schitt's Creek is a hug-shaped heartwarming drama, a rare project that can boast about getting everything right. The sitcom is built upon the foundations of love, happiness, and togetherness and exudes joy through the portrayal of its somewhat eccentric yet captivating characters. Patrick and David are the beating heart of this drama, and their endearing love story is one for queer history books!

First things first: Magical acting ensures characters don't look sensationalized

David is played by Schitt's Creek co-creator Daniel Levy, while Noah Reid plays Patrick. One of the reasons why the sparks and the dreamy romance between them feel so strikingly natural is due to the acting caliber of both these actors, especially Levy, who's also queer in real life. Props also go to Reid, who breathed life into this character despite being heterosexual.

Sense of love is palpable, blossoms perfectly gradually

Patrick and David's friendship begins when they enter a professional relationship as business partners, but David's inclination and yearning for Patrick is palpable from the very beginning. As audiences, we tag along on this journey as we see their relationship metamorphose from being just business associates to a happily married couple whose hearts break at the prospect of staying apart from each other!

Show views homosexuality through lens of absolute normalcy

One of the most essential pillars for the LGBTQ+ community is allies—people who may not necessarily belong to the community but stand in solidarity with the community nonetheless. The entire town is like that here, and one of my absolute favorite parts about SC is how their homosexual relationship undergoes absolutely no scrutiny and is greeted with enthusiasm and affection, as it rightfully should.

Their gestures for each other keep making us smile

We immerse ourselves in David and Patrick's precious love story because of their charming antics and their tendency to always surprise each other to keep the flame of their relationship perennially burning. Take, for instance, the episode when David tries adventure sports just because he couldn't say no to Patrick or the episode where Patrick professes his love for David during an open mic.

'Schitt's Creek' is available on Netflix

David and Patrick's story has humungous potential to touch you even if you aren't a sucker for romance; their love amplifies with each passing season and eventually ends the way you would expect a fairy tale to wrap up. Schitt's Creek is (re)watchable as much for its humor as it is for its heart, and David-Patrick's enchanting relationship signifies everything the show stands for.

Share this timeline