Cine workers' body seeks FIR against 'Adipurush' makers

Written by Divya Bhonsale June 24, 2023 | 05:40 pm 2 min read

'Adipurush' was released in the theaters on June 16

After urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ban the screening of Adipurush, the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has now written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Mumbai Police, seeking an FIR against the makers. The letter was written on Saturday, said a report by the ANI. Ever since its release on June 16, Adipurush has been surrounded by multiple controversies.

Why does this story matter?

Troubles for Adipurush started soon after the makers released its first teaser in 2022. But it aggravated further after the film's release last week. The makers have largely been under fire for the badly done VFX and its poorly written dialogues. Despite the makers changing a few objectionable dialogues in the movie, the controversies around it are far from dying.

AICWA demands FIR against director, producer, writer

The AIWCA, in its letter, has demanded that an FIR be registered against Adipurush's director Om Raut, producer Bhushan Kumar, and writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla who has penned the dialogues. The organization claimed that the movie hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus. It further asserted that the makers have "made a mockery of Ramayana by twisting the dialogues, the costumes, and the storyline."

Read the full letter here

After receiving backlash, makers made changes to dialogues

Adipurush faced backlash for its dialogues such as "Kapda tere baap ka... toh jalegi bhi tere baap ki" and "Tu jaanta bhi hai kaun hoon main." These have now been changed to "Kapda teri Lanka ka... toh jalegi bhi teri Lanka," and "Tum jaante bhi ho kaun hoon main," respectively. However, the change in dialogues barely made any difference to address the controversy.

Controversy's effect seen on box office numbers?

Meanwhile, the film, which opened at Rs. 140 crore, has constantly been registering a dip in its collections On Friday, it went on to collect Rs. 3.25 crore in India, said an early estimate report by industry tracker Sacnilk. So far, it has managed to earn Rs. 263 crore in India in a week's time, with the majority chunk coming from the Hindi version.

