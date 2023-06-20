Entertainment

BTS Jin vaccinated without prior approval, military nurse denies charge

Written by Aikantik Bag June 20, 2023 | 04:51 pm 1 min read

Military nurse denies charges of leaving military base without permission to see Jin

BTS's Jin is currently serving his mandatory military enlistment term in South Korea. A military nursing officer has reportedly vaccinated the singer without seeking any prior permission from the head of staff from the station. An investigation was launched thereafter and the nurse and her representative changed their statements on many accounts and denied the accusations. Now, another investigation has been launched.

Nurse's lawyer's stance on the case

Military Lieutenant "A" has been accused of leaving the base without permission. Her legal representative stated that her station received a request for assistance a week back due to a shortage of staff. The nursing officer received verbal permission from the head of the staff, too. The lawyer stated that due to rush in the job, the nurse could not speak to any trainee.

