Entertainment

'Real Housewives' couple Kyle Richards-Mauricio Umansky separate after 27 years

'Real Housewives' couple Kyle Richards-Mauricio Umansky separate after 27 years

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 04, 2023 | 10:32 am 2 min read

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky got married in 1996 (Picture credit: Instagram/@kylerichards18)

Kyle Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umansky have called it quits on their 27 years of marriage, claimed a PEOPLE report. The two featured on the popular reality television show The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (TRHOBH). Per the reports, the two have been living separately for a while now. However, they continue to live under the same roof.

Why does this story matter?

Over the last few years, there were rumors about Richards and Umansky hitting rock bottom in their marriage, said reports. But, these rumors were shot down by them throughout their reality TV timeline. Further, reports claimed that new allegations about their marriage formed the plot for TRHOBH's forthcoming season which is slated to air on Bravo later this year.

'They remain amicable'

Their separation was confirmed by a source to PEOPLE, who reportedly said that the couple was trying to figure out the best for themselves and their family. "Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what's next for them and their family," the source added.

Here's how they met

Richards (54) and Umansky (53) first met each other at a nightclub in the year 1994. When they met, Richards was already divorced from Guraish Aldjufrie, her first husband with who she shared her daughter Farrah Brittany (34). They got engaged in 1994 before getting married in 1996, and share three daughters: Alexia (27), Sophia (23), and Portia (15).

Their days on the popular reality TV show

Richards and Umansky first appeared on TRHOBH in 2010 and continued for about 12 seasons. They insisted that what the audience saw of them as a couple on the show, was how they were in reality. "We're the same, with or without cameras. We're just super real and we know each other and we're real," said Umansky in a March 2013 interview with PEOPLE.

Richards was spotted without the wedding ring recently

Some months ago, Richards was spotted without her wedding ring which led to divorce rumors. But these were slammed by Umansky saying, "We're not getting divorced." "I mean, it's so dumb. That one stupid story that came out there, and then the girls all, you know, decided to talk about it on the Housewives, and so now it's a storyline," he said then.

Share this timeline