#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' fails the Monday test

Written by Aikantik Bag July 04, 2023 | 10:22 am 1 min read

Satyaprem Ki Katha is touted to be Kartik Aaryan's redemption at the box office. After the humongous success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the actor reached a great high, but his next, Shehzada tanking was a huge disaster. Satyaprem Ki Katha starring opposite Kiara Advani opened with good numbers but has failed the crucial Monday test as per box office collection.

Inching closer to Rs. 50 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sameer Vidwans directorial minted Rs. 3.86 crore (early estimates) on Monday, which is a huge drop from Sunday's Rs. 12.15 crore. Overall, it earned Rs. 42.36 crore. The cast includes Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Anuradha Patel, and Rajpal Yadav, among others. The project is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner.

