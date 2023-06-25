Entertainment

#19YearsOfTheNotebook: Why it reigns supreme as ultimate romantic-period drama

Written by Tanvi Gupta June 25, 2023 | 05:40 pm 2 min read

Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams-led 'The Notebook' celebrates 19th anniversary

The Notebook, released in 2004, is celebrating its 19th anniversary on Sunday. Nearly two decades have passed since the enchanting tale of Noah Calhoun (Ryan Gosling) and Allie Hamilton (Rachel McAdams) unfolded, and the film continues to reign supreme as the ultimate romantic-period drama. From heartfelt performances to its plot, we take a look at the reasons why The Notebook remains a cherished classic.

Gosling, McAdams give their career-best performances

Gosling is an actor who has delivered numerous award-worthy performances, and The Notebook is one of his career-best films. On the other hand, McAdams—an equally powerful actor—delivered an outstanding performance, and together, they created magic onscreen. Throughout the film's two-hour runtime, Gosling embodies the character of Noah, while McAdams seamlessly takes on Allie's role. Their immersive portrayals make us wholeheartedly believe in their story.

'The Notebook' has one of best breakup scenes

Those who've watched The Notebook adore the movie for its storyline and performances. However, there exists a section of viewers who were particularly drawn to the pivotal breakup scene, which unfolds with Noah shattered upon hearing what Allie's parents think of him. From anger to confusion and an overwhelming sense of hopelessness, this emotionally charged scene has a remarkable authenticity and rawness to it.

'The Notebook' engulfs you as drama, romance walk hand-in-hand

In this tale of love, while the spotlight often shines on the lead characters, the supporting cast and their stories are equally fascinating and dramatic. Let's not forget Lon (James Marsden) and the heart-wrenching moment when he becomes a victim of betrayal by his girlfriend, Allie (McAdams). After almost every five minutes, The Notebook unravels a tapestry of romance and drama, leaving you spellbound.

'The Notebook' has too many great quotes

"If you're a bird, I'm a bird" and "It wasn't over; it still isn't over." These are some of the quotes that have served as symbolic expressions of Noah and Allie's relationship. One such powerful dialogue is, "Do you think our love can take us away together?" In the final scene, Noah and Allie's simultaneous passing brings a sweeping conclusion to their heart-wrenching tale.

