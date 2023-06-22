Entertainment

OTT: Dheeraj Dhoopar to debut in Nargis Fakhri starrer 'Tatlubaaz'

Written by Aikantik Bag June 22, 2023 | 01:27 pm 1 min read

Dheeraj Dhoopar to star in 'Tatlubaaz'

Dheeraj Dhoopar is a famous face in the television industry. The model and actor is known for his suave looks and is now set to make his OTT debut with the series Tatlubaaz. Dhoopar is set to play the titular character in the upcoming series and recently, some photos from its shoot were making rounds on social media. Fans are excited about this project.

Cast and crew of the series

The series also stars Nargis Fakhri and Divya Agarwal. Bloody Daddy fame Zeishan Quadri will be seen in a pivotal role, too. The project is helmed by Vibhu Kashyap and is bankrolled by 9PM Films. Dhoopar has been a notable face in the TV industry for more than a decade. His works include Sasural Simar Ka, Kundali Bhagya, and Sherdil Shergill, among others.

