Entertainment

#NewsBytesExclusive: When #LaLaLand director invited Ayush Mehra for sushi

#NewsBytesExclusive: When #LaLaLand director invited Ayush Mehra for sushi

Written by Divya Bhonsale June 22, 2023 | 12:46 pm 4 min read

Ayush Mehra gets candid about his debut film 'Kacchey Limbu,' working with SRK, and more

Even before marking his feature film debut with Kacchey Limbu, actor Ayush Mehra was already a star. Thanks to the world of web series, Mehra has been a fan-favorite for shows such as Minus One and Operation MBBS. In an exclusive conversation with NewsBytes, Mehra recalled his fanboy moment when La La Land director Damien Chazelle invited the Kacchey Limbu team for sushi. Excerpts.

'Kacchey Limbu' premiered at Toronto International Film Festival. Your experience?

I'm very fortunate that my first film traveled to TIFF; I had no idea that it would go there. I remember meeting Chazelle. We invited him to watch Kacchey Limbu. He was so sweet and kind to us and said, 'Why don't you join us for sushi.' It was such a beautiful experience. I'm overwhelmed by the love I got for the first film.

Your experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal?

I've worked with Vicky Kaushal and Aditya Dhar on URI: The Surgical Strike as an assistant director. URI became such a big hit but success did not go to their (Kaushal and Dhar) heads. I've also met Shah Rukh Khan for an advertisement and he was also exactly the same. Success doesn't make you unkind to people; this is what I've learned from them.

Is there performance pressure after 'Kacchey Limbu's success?

I have always believed that you need to enter every project as a kachha limbu. Your past successes and failures do not define your next project. Whenever I do good or bad, I don't take the burden of it to my next project; I start from scratch. The effort, hard work, and dedication have to be the same for every project.

Are you planning to get into directing anytime soon?

I love assisting in films because I like its process. I learned filmmaking because I wanted to be an actor. I wanted to know what are the stakes and how difficult is it. ADing teaches you how to be humble, and respectful toward the crew. As of now, I only want to act. Maybe very later in my career, I might direct.

How has been the advent of web shows for you?

I owe everything in my life to the web scene. Earlier it used to be only theater, advertisements, TV, and films. The opening of the web gave young actors a chance. I am so blessed that I got to be a part of this generation of actors who have the web as a medium. everyone benefitted from it including directors, writers, and producers.

You're the new-age favorite rom-com actor. Who's your favorite star?

I really love SRK and Ranbir Kapoor in this genre. SRK is the reason why I love acting, and Kapoor is the reason why I wanted to become a better actor. He (Kapoor) came at a time when I was growing up and he played such different parts. I wanted to be like him. Both of them inspired me to become better actors.

Your response to the social media love you get?

I love social media. I have never looked at it as a task that I have to do. I've been myself on the platform(s). I don't try to hide anything, even if it's about my relationship. I get so much love from it. People have been very kind to me and the work I do. It pushes you extra to do better.

You've been open about your relationship. Is marriage on cards?

There is time for my marriage. I have just started my film career this month. I have to focus a little on it. We all know that it is not a steady job, so I would like to establish myself a little more. And then decide where and how to take forward the step in my personal and professional life.

Share this timeline