Paris Fashion Week: Rihanna flaunts watch choker worth Rs. 5.7cr

Written by Isha Sharma June 22, 2023 | 12:32 pm 2 min read

Rihanna recently wore a watch choker worth Rs. 5.7cr!

It might be difficult to place a value on time, but popstar Rihanna's opulent watch, which she wore at the Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, may have defied that rule! Rihanna was at the event to attend Pharrell Williams's debut LV collection and was seen in a blue jumpsuit, which she paired with her Jacob & Co. watch choker, estimated at around Rs. 5.7cr!

The watch constitutes a whopping 368 diamonds!

Jacob & Co. uploaded a photo of the singer and the choker on Instagram and wrote, "This is the first time that a timepiece has been worn on a neck. Rihana debuted [it] at the 2023 LV Fashion Show in Paris." "The 47-mm white gold Brilliant Flying Tourbillon, set with a total of 368 diamonds has been reconstructed to be worn as a choker."

This is how the collaboration came into being

Jacob & Co.'s website has also shed light on how their collaboration with the global singer came to pass for this staggering piece. Per the company, "[We] tailored a bespoke white strap for Rihanna to wear the piece around her neck. This white calfskin accessory, stamped with an alligator-leather pattern, was the last piece needed to create the Brilliant Flying Tourbillon Watch Choker."

Check out the full post here

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky wore matching outfits

Rihanna was accompanied by her partner A$AP Rocky and the duo twinned in denim outfits. The Diamonds singer, who is pregnant with their second baby, opted for a checkered two-piece set that showed off her baby bump and she rounded off the look with a jacket and a brown bag. Her rapper partner wore a beanie, sunglasses, shorts, and a denim jacket.

Several famous Hollywood personalities attended the event

Apart from A$AP Rocky and Rihanna, the event also witnessed the presence of Kim Kardashian, Jared Leto, Megan Thee Stallion, Jay-Z, Lenny Kravitz, Jaden Smith, Willow Smith, Kelly Rowland, Beyoncé, among many others. Singer and fashion designer Williams was crowned the creative director of LV in February 2023, and during his runway debut on Tuesday, the luxury fashion house unveiled its spring/summer 2024 collection.

