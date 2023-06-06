Entertainment

Riar Saab: Meet the man behind social media sensation, 'Obsessed'

'Obsessed' was released on YouTube a month ago, and has over 11M views (Picture credit: Instagram/@riarsaab)

Punjabi singer Tarun Singh Surjeet Singh Riyar aka Riar Saab became an overnight sensation with his hit number Obsessed. The singer was a social media influencer until his song with the lyrics Gaddiyan Ucchiyan Rakhiyan, made him a star. But do you know that the singer credits none other than Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal for the song's success? Here's why.

Why does this story matter?

The entire nation has figuratively become "obsessed" with the number. Countless Instagram Reels have been made on the track. It is also holding a strong fort on the music charts.

Its success can be attributed to the fact that the Punjabi track, which was released a month ago, has garnered over 11M (and counting) views on YouTube alone.

Here's why Saab thanked Kaushal for the song's popularity

Anyone who follows Kaushal on social media, especially on Instagram would know he often makes videos on Punjabi songs. That's exactly how Obsessed became a hit. Kaushal's Reel where he danced on the number went viral. "Kudos to Vicky paaji for his incredible performance on my song. It really helped amplify the track," said the 23-year-old singer in an interview with Hindustan Times.

Watch Kaushal groove to 'Obsessed'

'I hope to work with Kaushal someday'

Further, Saab said, "(Kaushal's) support has played a crucial role in making the track what it is today. People have even discovered and loved my other songs, thanks to his Reel. I hope to work with him someday." Kaushal inadvertently boosted the song further during the promotion of his film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, where he danced on the track.

'Grateful,' said Saab on the response he received

Obsessed is co-sung by Abhijay Sharma. Talking about its reception, Saab said, "It's an amazing feeling. I am very grateful for the support and affection shown to the song by my fans. Social media has transformed the music business... You don't need big budgets or whole machinery behind you to blow up a song. Sometimes one viral moment can instantly bring so much recognition."