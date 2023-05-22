Entertainment

Who was Raj, Telugu music composer who died aged 68

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 22, 2023, 10:03 am 3 min read

Renowned Telugu music composer Raj of Raj-Koti passed away aged 68

The Telugu music industry is mourning the loss of prominent music composer Thotakura Somaraju, affectionately known as Raj of the Raj-Koti duo, who died on Sunday. He was 68. Tragically, Raj had a fall in the bathroom, leading to a cardiac arrest due to the shock, reportedly. The final rites will be performed on Monday. Raj is survived by his wife and three daughters.

Veteran actor Chiranjeevi shared heartfelt tribute on Twitter

Raj's sudden demise deeply saddened the Tollywood industry, and veteran actor Chiranjeevi expressed his grief through a heartfelt tweet in Telugu. Translated into English, the tweet read, "Raj has played a major role in the success of my films by giving many wonderful popular songs in the early stages of my career. Raj's untimely demise is a great loss to the music world (sic)."

'My Raj will be forever in form of our songs…'

In a heartfelt interview, Koti (Saluri Koteswara Rao) expressed his emotions upon hearing the news. Reflecting on their longstanding relationship, Koti stated, "Both of us worked as assistants to Chakraborty. We gave many blockbuster hits. We both created a trend in Telugu. I am very sad that my Raj is not there today. My Raj will be forever in the form of our songs."

Life and music legacy

Born to stalwart composer TV Raju, Raj was part of the esteemed music director duo Raj-Koti—which left an indelible mark on the Tollywood industry with their stirring songs. Raj made his debut with Pralaya Garjana, in 1982. Over the next 13 years, the duo worked together in around 180 films, including Yamudiki Mogudu (1988), Khaidi No 786 (1988), and Hello Brother (1994) among others.

AR Rahman has worked under Raj-Koti as a keyboard programmer

The Raj-Koti duo composed music for over 180 films, which was mostly sung by renowned singers SP Balasubrahmanyam and Chitra. Their musical prowess and geniuses earned them accolades, including the prestigious Nandi Award for Best Music Composer for the film Hello Brother in 1994. Interestingly, music legend AR Rahman has had the privilege of working under Raj-Koti as a keyboard programmer for eight years.

The director duo Raj-Koti parted ways in 1995

In 1995, the music director duo parted ways owing to creative differences, and Raj embarked on his individual journey. During this period, he composed music for several films, and one notable film in his solo career was Sisindri (1995), featuring Nagarjuna. The film holds a special place in fans' hearts as it marked the first on-screen appearance of Akhil Akkineni, as a baby.