Entertainment

Box office: 'Virupaksha' breaches $1M mark in the international market

Box office: 'Virupaksha' breaches $1M mark in the international market

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 27, 2023, 10:52 am 1 min read

'Virupaksha' box office collections

Telugu films are on a different high since the worldwide success of RRR. The industry is producing good content and the recently released supernatural horror mystery film titled Virupaksha has been doing quite well. The box office collections are mostly steady considering weekdays and it is pitted against Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Jeet's Chengiz.

Aiming the Rs. 50 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Kartik Varma Dandu directorial earned Rs. 3.2 crore on Wednesday. Overall, it raked in Rs. 37.8 crore. In the international market, it crossed the $1M mark. The cast includes Sai Dharam Tej, Samyuktha Menon, Sunil, Brahmaji, and Ravi Krishna, among others. It is bankrolled by BVSN Prasad under Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra banner.

Twitter Post