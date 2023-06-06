Entertainment

Everything about Taylor Swift-Matt Healy's rumored short-lived relationship

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jun 06, 2023, 10:38 am 2 min read

After her break up with Joe Alwyn, reports claimed that Taylor Swift was back in a relationship with Matt Healy, whom she once dated a decade ago

Only last month there were reports that claimed Taylor Swift was in a happy relationship with singer-songwriter Matt Healy. But looks like, their rumored relationship was a short-lived one. As per multiple media reports claiming different reasons, the rumored couple has already called it quits. Here is everything to know about how their love started and why it ended.

Did Healy's kiss lead to the breakup?

According to the latest report by TMZ, it was a kiss that led to their alleged breakup. The reports claimed that Healy kissed a security guard during his concert last weekend. For the unversed, it is a stunt that the 1975's frontman pulls by kissing a random concertgoer. Many assumed Healy would stop it during the course of the rumored relationship, but he didn't.

Healy kissed the security guard at his Denmark concert

Another report claimed they weren't serious

There is not one but many theories that are being circulated as the reason behind the alleged break up. While TMZ put the blame on a kiss, an Elle report, quoting a source, claimed the rumored couple was never serious. Per Elle's report, they parted mutually on an amicable note since they had a realization that they weren't compatible enough.

Reports claimed they were planning to make it official

If media reports are to be believed, Swift and Healy were planning on making their rumored relationship official. In May, a report by The Sun claimed that they had plans of going official during the Nashville tour. Unfortunately, going by fresh reports, even before they made it official, the relationship was called off by the two singing sensations.

They briefly dated almost a decade ago

This wasn't the first time that Swift and Healy were said to be in a romantic relationship. Previously, they did date each other for a while, some 10 years ago, claimed The Sun's report in May. In the same report, it also said that they came back together much after Swift broke up with her former partner, actor Joe Alwyn.

