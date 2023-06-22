Entertainment

Not Alia, Sunil Lahri bets on Kangana for Sita's role

Written by Isha Sharma June 22, 2023 | 12:05 pm 2 min read

Sunil Lahri feels Kangana Ranaut will do justice to the role of Sita

Actor Sunil Lahri, who shot to nationwide acclaim for playing Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar's television series Ramayan, recently opened up on the upcoming cinematic adaptations of Ramayana. While talking to Live Hindustan, Lahri emphasized that he has placed his trust in Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film Sita: The Incarnation and believes she won't "tamper with the culture." The project will be helmed by Alaukik Desai.

Here's what Lahri thinks of Ranaut's caliber

The actor said, "I have complete faith in Kangana's film. She will not do anything like this, and whatever she does will only get respect for this character (Sita). I can't speak about others but based on my own experience, I only want to say that one should not tamper with culture." The Tanu Weds Manu actor shared his statement on her Instagram Story.

Lahri believes that 'Ranbir can still play Ram'

Earlier, while speaking to Live Hindustan about director Nitesh Tiwari's purported Ramayana adaptation, Lahri chimed in about the possible lead cast: Ranbir Kapoor as Ram and Alia Bhatt as Sita. He opined, "Ranbir can probably do it, [he] can still play Ram. His face has calmness, and a little naughtiness as well. So he can play Ram but Alia cannot."

'Bhatt's face shows harshness and maturity'

He opined that "there's a kind of sensitivity that is needed for Sita, that's not there [with Alia]." He added, "Maybe five years ago, Alia could have done it. But now, her face shows harshness and maturity. Sita's face needs to be innocent, and that doesn't reflect anymore." To note, the film hasn't been announced yet but the speculations are rife.

Meanwhile, here's what we know of 'Sita: The Incarnation'

Per the makers, "The film will focus on the values of courage, dedication, and purity that were embodied by Sita, the daughter of the earth and the adopted daughter of King Janaka of Mithila." "Each element of the production will be made keeping the story, aesthetics, and periodic sensibilities in mind." Per IMDb, it'll be penned by Manoj Muntashir Shukla, Vijayendra Prasad, and Desai.

