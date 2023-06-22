Entertainment

Varun-Janhvi's 'Bawaal' to premiere at Eiffel Tower; creates record

Written by Aikantik Bag June 22, 2023 | 11:40 am 1 min read

'Bawaal' to premiere at Eiffel Tower

Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal has been in the buzz for a long time. From its delayed release to finally getting a direct OTT release, the film has had a journey of its own. The OTT giant Amazon Prime Video is leaving no stone unturned for a humongous global release, as the film will have a grand premiere at the iconic Eiffel Tower.

Premiere date and attendees of the event

Interestingly, this Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer will be the first Indian film to be premiered at the iconic monument. A source close to the development spoke to Pinkvilla and revealed the event will take place in mid-July. The source stated, "The premiere will be attended by movie enthusiasts and French delegates, making it one of the biggest premieres for an Indian film."

