Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra's 'Love Again' is available on OTT now

Priyanka Chopra's 'Love Again' is available on OTT now

Written by Aikantik Bag June 22, 2023 | 11:39 am 1 min read

'Love Again' is available on OTT now

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is known for straddling both Hollywood and Bollywood with ease. Garnering commercial and critical acclaim, she has done it all. Her recent theatrical release Love Again was a box office failure and did not receive much praise from critics. However, the film has arrived on OTT and will get another shelf life. It is available for rent on Amazon Prime Video.

Story, cast, and crew of the film

The romantic drama revolves around Mira (Chopra Jonas) who keeps texting her late fiancé's number. The number is currently used by a journalist named Rob (Sam Heughan). As she is unaware of the whole awkward scenario, he falls in love while reading her texts. The cast includes Celine Dion and Nick Jonas is seen in a cameo. It is directed by Jim Strouse.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline