Meet Drisha Acharya, Karan Deol's fiancée and Bimal Roy's great-granddaughter

Written by Tanvi Gupta June 13, 2023 | 01:00 pm 3 min read

Actor Karan Deol is set to marry his long-time girlfriend, Drisha Acharya

Karan Deol, the son of Sunny Deol, is all set to marry his long-time girlfriend, Drisha Acharya. Reportedly engaged on February 18, the couple has been the subject of much speculation regarding their upcoming wedding ceremony. Now, reports suggest the wedding is all set to take place over three days, commencing on Friday. Before the momentous occasion, here's everything about Deol's fiancée, Acharya.

Acharya is the great-granddaughter of acclaimed filmmaker Bimal Roy

Acharya is the daughter of Chimoo Acharya and Sumit Acharya, a business couple residing in Dubai. Her mother is involved in reportedly running an event management company and also owns an interior design firm. Meanwhile, Acharya's father holds a managerial position at Al Rostamani Group. Notably, Chimoo is the daughter of Rinki Roy Bhattacharya, who is Bimal Roy's daughter.

Acharya established herself as an expert in Artificial Intelligence

Acharya carved her own path in the world of technology. She is believed to be an expert in Artificial Intelligence (AI). Drisha's expertise in this field has earned her invitations as a consultant, where she provides valuable insights on the best practices in technology, reportedly. She currently holds the position of National Program Manager at Dubai-based travel company BCD Travels, per her LinkedIn profile.

Karan-Drisha have been dating each other for years

The couple has managed to keep their relationship under tight wraps, away from public scrutiny. According to reports, the duo has been in a relationship for several years, although specific details regarding how and when they first met remain undisclosed. To note, the pair was spotted together in May, their first public appearance after they reportedly got engaged in an intimate ceremony in February.

This is how Deol introduced Acharya to family

When veteran actor Dharmendra was asked about how he found out about the situation, he disclosed that his grandson first informed his daughter-in-law—Pooja Deol, who then relayed the information to her husband, Sunny, who subsequently shared it with him. The 87-year-old actor also met Acharya and stated, "She is a very sensible girl and comes from an illustrious family. They have all my blessings."

When and where is the wedding ceremony taking place?

According to reports, the Deol family is gearing up for Karan's pre-wedding ceremonies with Acharya, which are scheduled to commence on Friday. The couple will solemnize their relationship in an intimate ceremony, with only close friends and family members in attendance. The reception is planned for Sunday, and reportedly, the uber-luxurious Taj Lands End in Mumbai's Bandra has been chosen as the wedding venue.

