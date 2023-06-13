Entertainment

Actor Jin Ye-sol booked for drunk driving; shares apology letter

Actor Jin Ye-sol booked for drunk driving; shares apology letter

Written by Aikantik Bag June 13, 2023 | 11:39 am 1 min read

Jin Ye-sol booked for drunk driving

Korean actor Jin Ye-sol was booked for a drunk driving case and violation of the Road Traffic Act by the Seoul Gangdong Police Station on Tuesday. Now, the actor has shared a handwritten apology note on Instagram for her act. Reportedly, her blood alcohol level was quite high for license cancellation as per South Korean law. The drunken incident took place on Monday.

Jin's apology letter after the whole incident

The Today's Webtoon actor was caught by the police asleep behind the steering wheel. As per a breathalyzer test, her body alcohol level exceeded 0.08%. Reportedly, she was injured, too. In the apology letter, Jin stated, "I want to express my sincere apologies for having to share such disgraceful news." She also said that she will be careful about her conduct in public.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline