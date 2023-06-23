Entertainment

Cate Blanchett to attend Locarno Film Festival with 'Shayda'

Written by Aikantik Bag June 23, 2023 | 04:43 pm 1 min read

'Shayda' to screen at Locarno Film Festival

Locarno Film Festival is one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world. Cate Blanchett and Zar Amir Ebrahimi are set to grace the festival's closing night to promote the Iranian-Australian director Noora Niasari's debut film Shayda. The festival's official Twitter handle tweeted about the same and revealed that the renowned Hollywood actor will be attending on August 12.

Blanchett to moderate a conversation on Iranian cinema

Blanchett serves as the executive producer of Shayda. The film debuted at Sundance Film Festival and it also got the audience award at the Utah-based festival. Reportedly, Blanchett is set to moderate a conversation between Niasari and Ebrahimi at Locarno's Piazza Grande. The topic of discussion will be Iranian women and Iranian cinema. The festival is set to run from August 2-August 12.

