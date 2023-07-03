Entertainment

Ram Pothineni's 'BoyapatiRAPO' is now 'Skanda'; release advanced

Written by Aikantik Bag July 03, 2023 | 02:29 pm 1 min read

'Skanda' releases on September 15

Ram Pothineni fans, it's time to assemble and welcome Skanda - The Attacker! Yes, the film tentatively titled BoyapatiRAPO has finally got its name and the makers revealed the same on Monday. Pothineni has become one of the prominent faces of Telugu films over the years. His upcoming film is a collaboration with director Boyapati Sreenu and is slated to release on September 15.

More about the upcoming actioner

The film's teaser was released recently and Pothineni was seen in a rugged avatar. The upcoming film promises some high-octane action set pieces and will be released in five Indian languages—Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. The big-budget project is bankrolled by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner. The film's music is done by Thaman S.

