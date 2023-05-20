Entertainment

Before 'RRR,' birthday boy Jr. NTR delivered these blockbusters

May 20, 2023

Jr. NTR, who predominantly works in Telugu films, turned 40 on Saturday

With the success of RRR, Jr. NTR rightfully became a global sensation with the likes of James Gunn expressing his desire to work with him. As the Telugu actor turns 40 years old on Saturday (May 20), we take a look at the blockbuster films he delivered in the past, much before the release of the Oscar-winning film.

'Janatha Garage'

Release in the year 2016, the story of Janatha Garage revolved around a garage that wasn't only dealing with vehicle repairs, but also against social injustice and mending broken hearts. It also starred Mohanlal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Nithya Menen. The film grossed over Rs. 135 crore and was a commercial success. It also became the highest Telugu opener then.

'Jai Lava Kusa' (2017)

Back in the year 2017, Jr. NTR played the lead in Jai Lava Kusa. Interestingly, he had a triple role in the movie, as identical triplets Jai Kumar, Lava Kumar, and Kusa Kumar. Made on a budget of Rs. 45 crore, the movie minted Rs. 150 crore at the ticket window. It also starred Nivetha Thomas and Raashii Khanna as the female protagonists.

'Aravindha Sametha' (2018)

The fresh pairing of Jr. NTR with Pooja Hegde in Aravindha Sametha became an instant hit with the cinephiles. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the Telugu action drama collected Rs. 165 crore, becoming another commercial success in the RRR actor's career. Released in 2018, it also starred Supriya Pathak, Jagapathi Basu, Naveen Chandra, and Eesha Rebba in supporting roles.

'Baadshah'

One of the most popular and successful films in Jr. NTR's career is the 2013 movie titled Baadshah. The action comedy-drama directed by Sreenu Vaitla featured Kajal Aggarwal as the female protagonist. The film earned praise for Jr. NTR's performance, dialogues, and impressive production quality, as well as for its music. It went on to collect Rs. 55 crore.