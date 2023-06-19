Entertainment

Silambarasan, Vishal might get red cards from TN Producers Council

Silambarasan, Vishal might get red cards from TN Producers Council

Written by Tanvi Gupta June 19, 2023 | 01:39 pm 2 min read

Silambarasan TR, Vishal, Yogi Babu among actors zeroed in to receive red cards from Producers Association

Tamil Nadu Producers Council (TFPC) raised red flags against actors Silambarasan TR (Simbu), Vishal Krishna Reddy, SJ Suryah, Yogi Babu, and Atharvaa, which has sent shockwaves across the Tamil industry. In the council meeting led by producer N Ramasamy—best known for Dhilluku Dhuddu—the Tamil Nadu producers association took action against actors who accepted salaries from producers but refused to give their dates for films.

Why does this story matter?

In Kollywood, it is widely recognized that receiving a red card from TFPC can have significant consequences on an actor's career. The 2018 incident with Vadivelu serves as a reminder, as the comedian-actor was sidelined from the industry after receiving a red card. Vadivelu reportedly refused to compensate Rs. 9cr loss incurred by Imsai Arasan 24am Pulikecei's producers because of his alleged defiant attitude.

What are the council's reasons for giving red flags?

The TFPC raised a red flag against Simbu for allegedly leaving director Gokul's film Corona Kumar. Additionally, Krishna Reddy has been listed for failing to repay loans to Lyca Productions. SJ Suryah has been listed by the council following a complaint filed by Studio Green's Gnanavel Raja. Yogi Babu and Atharvaa were listed for accepting advance remunerations and not showing up.

Council to send notices to actors: Reports

In a strong stance, the council has reportedly requested producers to seek prior approval before signing any of the mentioned actors for their films. Additionally, the council has resolved that actors will be provided with cooperation for their films if they can provide a satisfactory explanation regarding the complaints filed against them. If the explanation is deemed unsatisfactory, they will receive a red card.

When Silambarasan was about to receive red card in 2019

In 2019, producer Michael Rayappan complained against Simbu to TFPC after incurring a loss of Rs. 2cr due to the actor's failure to show up. Another incident involved producer Vijay Raghavendra, who reportedly paid Simbu Rs. 2cr. However, the actor kept the project on hold for two years. Simbu was able to resolve these issues and made a comeback with films like Maanadu (2019).

Share this timeline