Lyca Productions announces Ajith Kumar's next titled 'Vidaa Muyarchi'

Written by Aikantik Bag May 01, 2023, 10:02 am 1 min read

Ajith Kumar is one of the biggest stars of Tamil cinema and his ardent fans monitor each and every minute update of the actor. Kumar is aging like fine wine and on the occasion of this 52nd birthday, Lyca Productions has announced the next project starring the Thunivu actor. Kumar delivered a huge hit in the form of Thunivu early 2023.

More details about the upcoming film

The project is titled Vidaa Muyarchi and the film will be helmed by Magizh Thirumeni. The film be an Anirudh Ravichander musical and it will be cranked by Nirav Shah. The project will be bankrolled by Subaskaran. The title poster looks interesting, especially for its tagline, "Efforts Never Fail." It is touted to be an intense drama and it will go on floors soon.

