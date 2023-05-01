Entertainment

'Love Again,' 'IB 71': Every movie releasing in May 2023

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 01, 2023, 09:02 am 2 min read

With the bar set high by April's blockbuster hits such as Ponniyin Selvan and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, May seems to be another month of must-see cinema. From the highly-anticipated Love Again to the live-action adventure movie The Little Mermaid, May is set to offer a diverse range of titles. So sit back and get ready for a month of cinematic experiences.

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

Come May 5, and you will witness the fearless and adventurous space heroes for one last time, as in January 2022, acclaimed director James Gunn—who has helmed the entire trilogy of Guardians of the Galaxy—announced that the third installment will be the last in the franchise. Notably, Guardians came to life on the big screen from the pages of Marvel Comics back in 2014.

'IB 71'

Vidyut Jammwal is all set to grace theaters with his espionage thriller IB 71, slated to release on May 12. Helmed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sankalp Reddy, IB 71 will mark the first project of Jammwal's production house—Action Hero Films. Based on a true story, it is set against the backdrop of two warring nations, India and Pakistan, and revolves around a secret mission.

'Love Again'

Starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan, and Celine Dion (playing herself in her first film role), the highly-anticipated film Love Again is all set to hit theaters on May 12. Written and directed by James C Strouse, the romantic dramedy is reportedly a remake of the 2016 German film titled SMS für Dich, which in turn is based on a novel by Sofie Cramer.

'Jogira Sara Ra Ra'

Releasing alongside Jammwal's IB 71 and Chopra's Love Again, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Jogira Sara Ra Ra is set to face stiff competition from the aforementioned films at the box office. Neha Sharma will be seen starring opposite Siddiqui in the film helmed by Kushan Nandy. Touted as a romantic-comedy film, the makers have claimed that Siddiqui's film will showcase an original and refreshing subject.

'The Little Mermaid'

Get ready to take a long trip under the sea with the fantasy adventure film The Little Mermaid, releasing on May 26. Distributed by Walt Disney, the film is directed by Rob Marshall, who is best known for his 2011 film Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides. With this film, you would rediscover the world and characters first introduced in Disney's 1989 movie.