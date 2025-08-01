'Dhadak 2' shows promising early signs; sells 18,000 tickets
What's the story
The much-anticipated romantic drama Dhadak 2, starring Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi, hit theaters on Friday. Despite a limited release across around 1,000 screens, the film is witnessing encouraging early positive trends. In some cities, shows are filling up rapidly, while others have reportedly sold out completely, as per Pinkvilla. The film's music and impactful dialogue promos have created a strong pre-release buzz among audiences.
Box office performance
'Dhadak 2's sales indicate strong start
Produced by Dharma Productions, Cloud 9 Pictures, and Zee Studios, Dhadak 2 has reportedly sold around a decent 18,000 tickets in top national cinema chains, PVR Inox, and Cinepolis, for its opening day. The film is eyeing an opening in the range of ₹3.75cr to ₹4.25cr net, depending on audience reception and initial word-of-mouth. Directed by Shazia Iqbal, the romantic drama explores the themes of caste discrimination, love, and social defiance.
Box office clash
'Dhadak 2' clashes with 'Son of Sardaar 2'
Dhadak 2 is releasing alongside Vijay Kumar Arora's Son of Sardaar 2. This action-comedy features an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, Sanjay Mishra, Ravi Kishan, and more. It will also compete with holdover movies like Saiyaara and Mahavatar Narsimha for a crowded weekend at the box office. Dhadak 2 is a spiritual sequel to the 2018 film Dhadak. This version is a remake of the Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal.