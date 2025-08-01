'Dhadak 2' is out in theaters now

'Dhadak 2' shows promising early signs; sells 18,000 tickets

By Apoorva Rastogi 01:19 pm Aug 01, 202501:19 pm

What's the story

The much-anticipated romantic drama Dhadak 2, starring Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi, hit theaters on Friday. Despite a limited release across around 1,000 screens, the film is witnessing encouraging early positive trends. In some cities, shows are filling up rapidly, while others have reportedly sold out completely, as per Pinkvilla. The film's music and impactful dialogue promos have created a strong pre-release buzz among audiences.