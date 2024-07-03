Sharvari manifests a role in 'Barbie' director Greta Gerwig's film
Bollywood actor Sharvari celebrated the success of her recent supernatural horror-comedy Munjya, which has entered the prestigious ₹100cr club. The film—co-starring Abhay Verma—is part of the Maddock Supernatural Universe. This is only Sharvari's second feature film, but she has already gained recognition as a "breakout star." In a chat with Deadline, Sharvari discussed Munjya; and her Hollywood aspirations; and brushed aside talk about her political lineage (her grandfather, Manohar Joshi, was the former CM of Maharashtra).
Sharvari 'learned' by working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Luv Ranjan
Sharvari—despite her non-film background—always aspired to be an actor. She started auditioning after winning a pageant during her engineering degree. "My first audition was actually with Siddhant Chaturvedi [Gully Boy]...I auditioned a lot...it feels like you're failing an exam every day." "I realized that I didn't have a film family, and there was a lot I needed to learn, so I went behind the scenes, worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Luv Ranjan, and worked my way up from there."
Her acknowledgement of privilege and industry struggles
Despite her grandfather being a former Chief Minister, Sharvari admitted to having no idea how to navigate the film industry when she first started. She acknowledged her privilege of having a home in Mumbai and food on her table but also recognized the struggles faced by other actors who don't have these advantages. "Everyone has their own journey and I don't think we can dismiss anyone's struggle only based on one aspect."
'Would love to be part of a Greta Gerwig film'
Sharvari has expressed an ardent desire to work in Hollywood in the future. "When I'm ready to test uncharted waters, there are already so many Indian celebrities who are making it easy for us." "I would love to be part of a Greta Gerwig film someday actually. Why not? The way she writes women is just incredible, she portrays them in all their glory. I see films like Little Women or Barbie and feel so inspired," she added.
The actor talked about her future project opposite Alia Bhatt
After breaking the ceiling with Munjya, and her recently released Netflix film Maharaja, Sharvari is now looking forward to her upcoming projects—a film directed by Nikkhil Advani and a YRF Spy Universe film with Alia Bhatt. "I'm willing to shout about it from the mountains—Alia is my favorite actor ever, and Aditya Chopra is one of the most renowned producers in the country." "For Adi Sir to even envision me in this space...is a huge compliment and a huge responsibility."