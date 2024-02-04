'Black': Now available to stream on Netflix

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Black' turns 19; finally makes digital debut

By Tanvi Gupta 03:08 pm Feb 04, 2024

What's the story Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2005 gem Black, featuring megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji, finally made its digital debut on its 19th anniversary on Sunday. The film is now available to stream on Netflix. Black, which tells the touching tale of a teacher (Bachchan) and his deaf and blind student (Mukerji), garnered widespread praise for its emotive storytelling and stellar performances.

Storyline

Plot: 'Black's poetic depiction of darkness and light

The film follows the story of Michelle (Mukerji), a deaf and blind woman, and her alcoholic teacher, Debraj (Bachchan), who eventually develops Alzheimer's disease. The movie beautifully illustrates the shift from darkness to light as Debraj helps Michelle overcome her violent outbursts stemming from a childhood condition. In an interview with Zoom, SLB recently explained, "Black was a subject I lived with for six years," which he said was treated musically despite having no songs.

Inspiration

Helen Keller's 'The Story of My Life' provided inspiration

Black's concept originated in the 1990s when Bhansali encountered several physically disabled children on the set of his musical romance drama Khamoshi: The Musical (1996). The life and autobiography of author-disability rights advocate Helen Keller, published in 1903 as The Story of My Life, provided the foundation for the story. The film earned numerous awards, including three at the 53rd National Film Awards for Best Feature Film in Hindi, Best Actor (Bachchan), and Best Costume Design (Sabyasachi Mukherjee).

Did you know?

Bhansali wanted to cast Bachchan in his first film, 'Khamoshi'

On the film's 19th anniversary, Bhansali also discussed working with Bachchan in Black, describing it as "the most important performance by one of the most brilliant actors in our country." He continued, "If nothing else, then Black must be acknowledged for Bachchan's brilliance and excellence." SLB disclosed that even his first film, Khamoshi, was written for Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan but never came to fruition due to Bachchan's acting hiatus at the time.

Upcoming projects

Meanwhile, look at SLB's upcoming lineup of films

This year's highly-anticipated web series is SLB's OTT debut, Heeramandi. On Friday, a teaser offered a glimpse into its leading ladies: Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Sonakshi Sinha. Bhansali's next confirmed project is Inshallah, slated for a 2025 release, with casting details undisclosed. Meanwhile, Baiju Bawra with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt has been reportedly postponed in favor of Love & War, featuring Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal. It is scheduled for a Christmas 2025 release.

