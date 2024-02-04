'Guntur Kaaram' will soon stream on Netflix

By Isha Sharma 02:01 pm Feb 04, 202402:01 pm

What's the story Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu's latest film, Guntur Kaaram, arrived in the theaters on January 12 on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, clashing with HanuMan, Captain Miller, and Merry Christmas, among others. Helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, the action-packed movie also stars Sreeleela, Ramya Krishnan, Prakash Raj, and Jayaram, amog others. After a decent commercial run, it is set to arrive on Netflix on February 9.

The action-drama is Babu's 28th movie in his over two-decade-long career. Before this, he was last seen in the 2022 film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Expectations from Guntur Kaaram were high because Srinivas had earlier directed Babu in the blockbuster Athadu (2005) and Khaleja (2010). Reportedly, the action-packed movie collected nearly Rs. 108cr (nett) in India in its first week, eventually grossing over Rs. 126cr.

Story

This is what happens in 'Guntur Kaaram'

Bankrolled by S Radha Krishna under Haarika & Hassine Creations, Guntur Kaaram explores the life of Ramana (Babu), distanced from his mother Vyra Vasundhara (Krishnan). Despite receiving love from his father, uncle, aunt, and cousin, he yearns for his estranged mother's affection. He subsequently becomes "Guntur Kaaram" or "Rowdy Ramana." The narrative delves into the complexities arising when political motives collide within the family.

Controversy and response

Controversy over smoking and Babu's response

In various scenes, Babu can be seen smoking cigarettes incessantly, which upset some fans. Babu then responded, "I don't smoke and won't encourage smoking as well." "It was an ayurvedic beedi that was made of clove leaves (in Guntur Kaaram). Initially, they gave me a real beedi...I got migraine. Then [Srinivas] researched and got me this ayurvedic beedi, which I found nice," he added.

Work

Babu's next film is with SS Rajamouli

Babu's next project—SSMB29— is an untitled globetrotting action adventure with Baahubali and RRR director SS Rajamouli. Recently, reports stated that the movie will go on floors on April 9, 2024, coinciding with the Ugadi festival (Telugu New Year). The film is being penned by Rajamouli's father, V Vijayendra Prasad, and the music is by MM Keeravani. Rajamouli might aim for an Ugadi 2026 release.