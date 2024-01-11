OTT: 'A Killer Paradox' teaser out now; premiere date inside

'A Killer Paradox' will premiere on February 9

Netflix has unveiled the teaser and posters for its upcoming dark comedy thriller series, A Killer Paradox. Adapted from a webtoon, the K-drama show centers on an ordinary man who inadvertently kills a serial killer, and the police detective pursuing him. Starring Choi Woo-shik as Lee Tang, a regular college student, and Son Suk-ku as Detective Jang Nan-gam, the series is directed by Lee Chang-hee and penned by newcomer Kim Da-min. The series is set to debut on February 9.

In A Killer Paradox, Choi's character Lee gains the power to identify evil individuals after accidentally slaying a serial killer. The newly released poster depicts Lee's bewildered expression as he grapples with the unexpected turn of events. One of the released posters showcases Jang's exceptional aura, with his eyes gleaming with instinct and intuition as he investigates a mysterious murder case.

