Song Hye-kyo's decade-long film hiatus ends with 'The Black Nuns'

By Tanvi Gupta 02:37 pm Nov 13, 202302:37 pm

Song Hye-kyo, Jeon Yeo-been set to star in 'The Black Nuns'

After a hiatus from South Korean cinema for almost a decade, Song Hye-kyo is set to make a notable return with The Black Nuns, reported Star News. This film is described as a female-led adaptation of the popular 2015 Korean movie, The Priests. The original film, featuring Kim Yun-seok and Kang Dong-won in the lead, drew over 5.44M viewers and achieved remarkable box office success.

Song's last show, 'The Glory' was a big hit

Although Song has starred in Chinese films like I Am the Queen (2014) and the TaePyungReon series (2016), The Black Nuns will signify her comeback to Korean cinema after nearly a decade. Her previous Korean project was the critically praised film My Brilliant Life, which premiered in 2014. Fans are eager to see her transformative performance, following her acclaimed role in the Netflix original series The Glory last year.

Jeon Yeo-been in talks for 'The Black Nuns'

Actor Jeon Yeo-been might also join Song in The Black Nuns. In response to these reports, a representative from Song's agency UAA confirmed that she is "positively reviewing the offer to star in the film." Likewise, Jeon's agency Management mmm stated that she is also contemplating the offer. If both actors agree, they will depict dark nuns performing exorcisms in this female-focused spin-off of The Priests.

Revisiting 'The Priests': What was this film all about?

The Priests is a 2015 Korean supernatural mystery thriller film, written and directed by Chae-hyŏn Chang. The movie, based on the director's award-winning short film 12th Assistant Deacon, revolves around the discovery of evil spirits hiding within a young girl's body. A pair of priests must undertake the daunting task of uncovering the truth to save her life, leading to a gripping exploration of supernatural mysteries.

Quick look at Song and Jeon's careers

Song garnered international acclaim through her roles in K-dramas like Autumn in My Heart, All In, and Descendants of the Sun. In 2017 and 2018, she ranked 7th and 6th, respectively, on Forbes magazine's Korea Power Celebrity list. Meanwhile, rising star Jeon gained recognition for her role in the independent film After My Death. Her career ascent continued with notable projects like K-drama Vincenzo, the crime action film Night in Paradise, and the recently released series A Time Called You.