New K-drama alert: Kim Yoo-jung's 'My Demon' is coming

By Tanvi Gupta 12:29 pm Oct 11, 202312:29 pm

Fantasy K-drama 'My Demon' set to grace screens on November 24

In the world of K-dramas, excitement is brewing as the talented duo of Kim Yoo-jung and Song Kang have joined forces for a fantasy romance drama, My Demon. On Wednesday, Soompi confirmed that the SBS show will grace the screens on November 24. Kim Jang-han is directing this drama, while Choi Ah-il—known for the immensely popular K-drama Mr. Queen—is the mastermind behind the script.

Why does this story matter?

There's no denying that Korean content has taken over the world, with K-drama aficionados always on the lookout for the next big thing. Notably, My Demon has been creating quite a buzz for a long time, and it's easy see to why. With lead actors as beloved as Kim (Love in the Moonlight) and Song (Nevertheless), the anticipation for the show has transcended the boundaries.

What is the story of 'My Demon'?

My Demon tells the tale of Do Do-hee (Kim), an arrogant heiress disliked by everyone around her, and Jung Gu-won (Song), a demon who suddenly loses his powers that distinguish him from humans. In a desperate bid to regain his powers, Jung encounters Do. An unexpected romance blossoms between the two as they work together to restore the demon's powers.

Character details: Kim as Do and Song as Jung

Kim portrays Do, the Mirae Group heiress. Doubtful of love, she enters into a contract with the demon Jung and undergoes an unimaginable transformation. Song takes on the role of an irresistibly charming demon, Jung. For 200 years, Jung has lived an eternal life, making risky yet sweet deals with humans whose lives are like hell, holding their souls as collateral. Believing humans to be insignificant, Jung loses his powers when he becomes entangled with the mysterious woman Do.

Supporting cast: Lee Sang-yi to play this role

Lee Sang-yi—known for his role in Hometown Cha Cha Cha—will be seen in My Demon. His presence at a script reading for the drama back in April sparked speculation about him being one of the lead actors. Meanwhile, Soompi quoted Kim enthusiastically sharing her thoughts on the project, saying, "I'm filming enjoyably with heart-fluttering excitement because I think I will be able to showcase a new side of me that I have not been able to until now."