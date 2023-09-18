No Young-kook (74) passes away due to cardiac arrest

Written by Aikantik Bag September 18, 2023 | 04:05 pm 1 min read

South Korean actor No Young-kook, known for his extensive career in television and film, passed away on Monday aged 74. The actor reportedly died due to a sudden cardiac arrest. He was donning the character of Kang Jin-beom in the weekend K-drama series Live Your Own Life on KBS 2TV.

The Live Your Own Life production team expressed their condolences following No's sudden demise. The actor played a pivotal role in the series, which also features UEE, Ha Jun, and Go Joo-won. The team mentioned that they would discuss the filming schedule after his funeral.

No started as a theater actor in 1967 and got into on-screen acting in 1975. Over the years, he contributed to many drama series, including The Scarlett Letter, Loving You a Thousand Times, The Great King Sejong, and Sweet Stranger and Me. Additionally, the actor starred in films like Bravo My Life and Henequen, leaving a lasting impact on the entertainment industry.

