'To All The Boys,' 'Kissing Booth': Best Netflix teen rom-coms

Written by Namrata Ganguly September 18, 2023 | 03:38 pm 2 min read

Best Netflix teen rom-com movies

Amid the plethora of content Netflix has to offer, it has become the go-to destination for a delightful dose of teenage romance and comedy. From awkward first encounters to heartwarming endings, Netflix offers a treasure trove of teen rom-coms. These teen romances serve as guilty pleasures for some adults as well. So grab your bucket of popcorn or ice cream and get ready!

'To All the Boys' (2018, 2020, 2021)

The teen rom-com trilogy To All the Boys is based on Jenny Han's trilogy of novels- To All the Boys I've Loved Before, P.S. I Still Love You, and Always and Forever. It follows a shy teenager (Lana Condor) whose secret love letters reach her crushes and a cute teenage romance unfolds. Noah Centineo rose to global recognition with the first film.

'The Kissing Booth' (2018, 2020, 2021)

Based on Beth Reekles's novels, The Kissing Booth film series is one of the most popular teen rom-coms on Netflix. The film series stars Joey King as the main character, Rochelle "Elle" Evans. It revolves around a teenager who gets to kiss her secret crush in a kissing booth. But, the guy is her best friend's brother, so they have to secretly date.

'The Perfect Date' (2019)

Yet another rom-com starring Centineo has made it to the list. Based on Steve Bloom's The Stand-In, Chris Nelson's The Perfect Date follows a high school senior, Brooks Rattigan (Centineo) saving up for his dream college. He works as a part-timer for an app that offers Rattigon as the "perfect date." But what if he wants to date for real?

'Along for the Ride' (2022)

Sofia Alvarez's Along for the Ride, based on Sarah Dessen's namesake novel, is not your cliche high school romance. It's a story of two insomniac teenagers and their night adventures. Auden moves in with her estranged father in Colby Beach during the last summer before college. She meets Eli and together they set out on a quest to live out all her childhood dreams.

'Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between' (2022)

After his stint on To All the Boys, Jordan Fisher appears in another Netflix teen rom-com film Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between. The film follows two high school teenagers who make a pact to casually date each other before going to college. However, on their last date, as they retrace their days back to their summer romance, they question their decision.

