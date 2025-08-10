ED chargesheets Robert Vadra in ₹58cr Gurugram land scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a complaint against businessman Robert Vadra and his associates in connection with a ₹58 crore fraudulent land transaction in Gurugram. The case pertains to an alleged money laundering scheme linked to a land deal in Shikohpur, Gurugram. The accused include Vadra's associates Satyanand Yajee and Kewal Singh Virk, along with companies associated with him such as M/s Sky Light Hospitality Pvt Ltd, M/s Onkareshwar Properties Pvt Ltd, and M/s Sky Light Realty Pvt. Ltd.

Charges filed FIR registered by Haryana Police in September 2018 The ED's case is based on an FIR registered by Haryana Police in September 2018. The FIR also named former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and DLF Ltd. The charges include cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy, and offenses under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The ED registered its money laundering case in December 2018 after SLHPL purchased land from Onkareshwar Properties for ₹7.5 crore as per the sale deed, although the actual agreed consideration was ₹15 crore, and the cheque payment was never encashed.

Bribery allegations Vadra's company received a 3.5-acre plot in Gurugram's Shikohpur village According to the ED, Vadra's company received a 3.5-acre plot in Gurugram's Shikohpur village as a bribe. This was contrary to his earlier claim of purchasing the land for ₹7.5 crore. The cheque for payment was never encashed and the sale deed was based on false information, according to the investigation. The ED alleges Omkareshwar Properties Pvt Ltd transferred this land without payment in exchange for Vadra's influence with Hooda to obtain a housing license.

Fund usage Land obtained as a bribe was later sold to DLF The ED's chargesheet states that the land obtained as a bribe was later sold to DLF for ₹58 crore. Out of this amount, ₹53 crore was funneled through Skylight Hospitality and another ₹5 crore through Blue Breeze Trading. These funds were allegedly used by Vadra to buy other properties and make investments. The agency has provisionally attached 43 properties worth over ₹38 crore as proceeds of crime in this case.