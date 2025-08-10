Next Article
Thane Metro to start running by December: Eknath Shinde
Good news for commuters—Deputy CM Eknath Shinde just announced that the Thane Metro, which will link up with Mumbai, is expected to start running by December 2025.
He shared after inaugurating the Thane Varsha Marathon that trial runs kick off in September.
The goal? Faster travel and less road congestion for everyone moving around the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
Shinde's other announcements at marathon event
Shinde also talked about a new freeway extension from Mumbai to Thane to help ease traffic jams and make daily commutes smoother.
He's pushing local officials for a "jam-free" city and highlighted efforts like restoring Jogila Lake by clearing encroachments.
The marathon itself drew over 25,000 people, showing how active and engaged the community is about these changes.