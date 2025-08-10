Thane Metro to start running by December: Eknath Shinde India Aug 10, 2025

Good news for commuters—Deputy CM Eknath Shinde just announced that the Thane Metro, which will link up with Mumbai, is expected to start running by December 2025.

He shared after inaugurating the Thane Varsha Marathon that trial runs kick off in September.

The goal? Faster travel and less road congestion for everyone moving around the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.