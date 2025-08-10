Next Article
Madurai: Stray dog bites boy, father; both hospitalized
An eight-year-old boy, Senthil, and his father, Muthusamy, were attacked by a stray dog that wandered into their Madurai home through an open gate on Friday morning.
Senthil was bitten multiple times while getting ready for school; when he cried out, his father rushed to help but was also bitten.
Both were hospitalized for treatment.
Dog chased other family members too
CCTV footage captured the chaotic scene as the dog chased other family members too. Locals say stray dogs are drawn by leftover food dumped near bus stand eateries.
It took animal control nearly an hour to catch the dog. Residents are now urging authorities to tackle the stray dog problem and clean up waste, but so far no new measures have been announced.