UP couple kills man with pliers, iron rods over affair

In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh 's Sambhal district, a 45-year-old man was brutally murdered by a couple using tools like a screwdriver and a pair of pliers. They pulled out his teeth with pliers and hit him repeatedly with iron rods. The victim has been identified as Anish. The accused are Raees Ahmed and his wife Sitara. They have been detained by the police for questioning in connection with the crime.

Motive revealed Police suspect extramarital affair was motive behind murder The police suspect that the motive behind Anish's murder was an extramarital affair between him and Sitara. According to Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Srivastava, Raees and Sitara conspired to kill Anish after inviting him over. "During questioning, we found that the victim, Anish was in a relationship with Sitara," Srivastava said.

Family's claim Anish's family alleges murder due to loan dispute However, Anish's family has alleged that the murder was due to a dispute over a ₹7 lakh loan. Mustakim, Anish's father, said his son was killed while asking for the money he had lent to the couple years ago. "They killed my son so brutally that I cannot even describe it," Mustakim told NDTV.