India, Pakistan to hold naval drills in Arabian Sea tomorrow
India and Pakistan are both gearing up for their own naval firing exercises in the Arabian Sea on August 11 and 12, 2025.
India's drills will happen near Porbandar and Okha in Gujarat, while Pakistan's are planned about 60 nautical miles away.
Both sides have given each other a heads-up—these are routine moves but come at a time when security worries in the region are running high.
Tensions remain high after Operation Sindoor
These exercises follow India's Operation Sindoor, launched after a terror attack in Pahalgam killed 26 civilians earlier this year.
That operation saw the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy working together against terror groups based across the border.
With both countries now stepping up their presence at sea, it's clear that tensions remain—and both sides want to show they're staying alert.