India, Pakistan to hold naval drills in Arabian Sea tomorrow India Aug 10, 2025

India and Pakistan are both gearing up for their own naval firing exercises in the Arabian Sea on August 11 and 12, 2025.

India's drills will happen near Porbandar and Okha in Gujarat, while Pakistan's are planned about 60 nautical miles away.

Both sides have given each other a heads-up—these are routine moves but come at a time when security worries in the region are running high.